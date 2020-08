Over 30 elephants belonging to the temple were provided daily bath and special diet consisting of rice, chickpeas, ragi, chyavanprash, turmeric powder, mineral mixture and vitamin tonics, as part of the exercise.

The rejuvenation therapy, held every year during the Malayalam month of Karkidakam is for the robust health of the jumbos.

The event was a low key affair this year owing to Covid 19.