Monsoon to get active over parts of central and western India from tomorrow

It said, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the north Bay of Bengal and move into Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and then to central Maharashtra and Gujarat, bringing heavy rainfall.

Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal may also receive moderate rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A monsoon trough is likely to shift southwards and strengthen during the next three to four days and lash Goa, coastal Karnataka and Kerala with widespread rainfall.

The weather department has issued a red warning for coastal Maharashtra and Goa for on Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected today over Mumbai and isolated extremely heavy showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.