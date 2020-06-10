Monsoon Session of Parliament likely to be virtual

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with the secretary generals of both Houses and other officials on Tuesday to review the options available and the feasibility of holding a regular monsoon session in which MPs are physically present.

The officials informed the two presiding officers that if social distancing norms are followed, the Lok Sabha chamber and the Central Hall of Parliament can accommodate only a little over 100 members.

The secretary generals reported that even if the remaining members are accommodated in the galleries, the space would not be adequate to seat all members, said people aware of the matter.

The Lok Sabha has a strength of 545 members while the Rajya Sabha has 245 members. The much smaller Rajya Sabha chamber, which has already been ruled out for the sittings, can seat only 60 members if social distancing norms are followed.