Monsoon Session of Parliament from September 14 to October 1

Rajya Sabha will also meet at a different time on the same day, as it has been decided to stagger the sitting of the two houses due to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had earlier recommended that Parliament’s Monsoon session be held from 14th September 14 to 1st October.

Hectic preparations are underway for the session with several first-time measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures include testing of all MPs, staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms.