Monsoon session of Parliament begins tomorrow

Monsoon session of Parliament begins tomorrow

The Session will take up 47 items during its 18 sittings till 1st October. It will take up eleven Bills to replace the ordinances. These includes the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Salary and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
 
 

