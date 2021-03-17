Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump in these new pictures

Actress Lisa Haydon announced that she and her hubby, businessman Dino Lalvani are expecting their third child. The couple is already parents to sons, Zack and Leo. The 34-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram to reveal her pregnancy. She captioned the post: “#3ComingthisJune.”

Lisa and Dino tied the knot in October, 2016 after one year of dating. The actress shared a throwback photo from January 2021 where she is seen posing by the beach and flaunting her baby bump. Earlier, she had announced that she will welcome a baby girl in June. She said, ”So, I’ve actually been meaning to get on here to have a chat with you all and catch you up on stuff thats been happening lately.

Honestly, the only reason I haven’t so far is- pure laziness, there is no other excuse for this behaviour. Her son Zack joined her. She asked Zack to tell everyone what’s inside her tummy. Zack says- ”A baby sister”. The post was captioned as, ”#3 Coming this June ✨”. She has been giving her fans some serious motherhood goals with her stunning pictures. (Photo: Instagram)

