MoHFW issues guidelines for home quarantine: COVID-19

Definition of contact
A contact is defined as a healthy person that has been in such association with an infected person or a contaminated environment, as to have exposed, and is therefore at a higher risk of developing disease
A person living in the same household as a COVID-19 case
A person having had direct physical contact with a COVID-19 case
A person who was in a closed environment or had face to face contact with a COVID-19 case at a distance of within 1 metre including air travel
Home quarantined person should
stay in a well-ventilated single-room, preferably with an attached / separate toilet
stay away from elderly people, and pregnant women
Restrict his/her movement within the house
Under no circumstances attend any social/religious gathering
The public health measures which are to be followed include :
Wash hands as often, thoroughly with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand sanitizer
Avoid sharing household items with other people at home
Wear a surgical mask at all the time
The mask should be changed every 6-8 hours and disposed off
Disposable masks are never to be reused
Used mask should be considered as potentially infected
If symptoms appear (cough/fever/difficulty in breathing), he/she should immediately inform the nearest health centre or call 011-23978046
Instructions for the family members
Only an assigned family member should be tasked with taking care of such a person
Avoid shaking the soiled linen or direct contact with skin
Use disposable gloves when cleaning the surfaces or handling soiled linen
Wash hands after removing gloves
Visitors should not be allowed
In case, person being quarantined becomes symptomatic, all his close contacts will be home quarantined for 14 days till report of such case turns out negative on lab testing
Environmental sanitation
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, in the quarantined person’s room daily, with 1% Sodium Hypo-chlorite Solution
Clean and disinfect toilet surfaces daily, with regular household bleach solution/phenolic disinfectants
Clean the clothes and other linen used by the person separately, using common household detergent and dry.