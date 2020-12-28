Mohandeep Singh, SVP, Mobile Business, Samsung India Speaks on Powering Digital India

As we complete 25 years in India and come up with a vision of Powering Digital India, here is a message from Mohandeep Singh, SVP, Mobile Business, Samsung India for Samsung’s consumers, partners and employees across the country, who have walked with us in this journey of 25 successful years.

“25 years of Samsung in India has different meaning for each one of us. For me, it is how we have grown as the largest and most trusted brand in the country. It’s been such a personal journey. We have led the innovation space and brought world class technology to our consumers. But what I most treasure is how we have co-prospered with our partners. Today we have the best, and most futuristic smartphone technology, all for you. Our largest mobile factory at Noida and Samsung Opera House at Bengaluru shows Samsung’s commitment towards India and we look forward to playing a pivotal role in transformation of the digital landscape in India. Let’s celebrate Samsung. Let’s celebrate Powering Digital India,” said Mohandeep Singh, SVP, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

