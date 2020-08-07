Modi govt committed for holistic development of our weaver’s community”: HM Amit Shah

In his tweets Amit Shah said that“For the first time since 2014, true skills of our hardworking weavers are being nurtured and they are being given their due credit.

To further promote them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 declared 7th August as National Handlooms Day to bring them into the mainstream of India’s development”.

Union Home Minister also emphasized that “PM Modi’s mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’ will surely boost the morale of handloom sector.Let us all pledge to support‘Vocal for Handmade’to help realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s dream of a self-reliant India”.