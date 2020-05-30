Modi 2.0 completes one year of second term; BJP to hold virtual rallies in all districts

The one-year tenure has witnessed several landmark economic and political decisions. Bringing out Indian economy from fragile five, removing the country from the shadow of terrorism and preparing it for the decisive fight against the menace, resolving to rejuvenate farmers and poor in the true sense and ability to turn challenges into opportunities were hallmarks of the first five- year tenure of Narendra Modi Government.



During the first year of its second term, the NDA Government has stressed on convergence to realize the dream of New India.



As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned, during his first speech after Lok Sabha polls victory in May last year, the country will now have only two castes – the poor and those who want to alleviate poverty, the government has left no stone unturned to work in this directions.



The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way and expediting the construction of Ram Temple, banning Triple Talaq to provide justice to Muslim women and enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act are among the major historic decisions of the Narendra Modi government during this period.



The extension of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to all the farmers in the country for providing six thousand rupees per year, pension for small and marginal farmers as well as for small traders are also the significant highlights. During this period, the government has also created a new Jal Shakti Ministry.



The decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given new direction to country’s foreign and defence policies which have changed the world view towards India.



The government has reformed the higher defence management by creating the post of Chief of Defence Staff to facilitate optimal utilization of resources and promote jointness among the three services.



