MoD initiates dialogue with OFB employees’ associations on corporatisation of OFB

The Committee, headed by Additional Secretary V L Kantha Rao along with senior officials of Defence Ministry and Army, held a meeting through video conference with three such associations – Confederation of Defence Recognised Associations, Indian Ordnance Factories Gazetted Officers Association and National Defence Group-B Gazetted Officers Association.

During the meeting, the intent of the Government to implement this decision was conveyed and suggestions were invited from the association members on ways to safeguard the benefits and interests of employees in terms of wages, salary, retirement benefits, health facilities and other service matters.

As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, the Government had announced that it will improve autonomy, accountability and efficiency in ordnance supplies by corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board.