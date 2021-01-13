Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / MoD and Central Ministries’ Activities in the Run Up to Republic Day Celebrations

MoD and Central Ministries’ Activities in the Run Up to Republic Day Celebrations

 

As part of the 72ndRepublic Day Celebrations,Ministry of Defence and various other central ministries have planned a number of activities to create festive and patriotic mood across the nation. Details of the activities are as under:

  • Online quiz Contest on the subject of 1971 – Bangladesh Liberation War

Being conducted by Ministry of Defence in association with MyGov from 11th – 22nd January 2021

  • Live Band Concerts across the Country

Beingconducted by Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Police from 10th – 22nd January 2021

  • Launch of revamped Gallantry Awards Interactive Website

by Ministry of Defence on 25th January 2021

  • Short Film Competition

Beingconducted by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting from 16th – 24th January 2021

  • Online National Sports Webinars

Beingconducted by Department of Sports from 20th – 30thJanuary 2021

  • Online Bharat Parv

Being conducted by Ministry of Tourism from 26th -31st January 2021

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved