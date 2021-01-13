MoD and Central Ministries’ Activities in the Run Up to Republic Day Celebrations

As part of the 72ndRepublic Day Celebrations,Ministry of Defence and various other central ministries have planned a number of activities to create festive and patriotic mood across the nation. Details of the activities are as under:
- Online quiz Contest on the subject of 1971 – Bangladesh Liberation War
Being conducted by Ministry of Defence in association with MyGov from 11th – 22nd January 2021
- Live Band Concerts across the Country
Beingconducted by Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Police from 10th – 22nd January 2021
- Launch of revamped Gallantry Awards Interactive Website
by Ministry of Defence on 25th January 2021
- Short Film Competition
Beingconducted by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting from 16th – 24th January 2021
- Online National Sports Webinars
Beingconducted by Department of Sports from 20th – 30thJanuary 2021
- Online Bharat Parv
Being conducted by Ministry of Tourism from 26th -31st January 2021
