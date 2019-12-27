Mobile Internet services restored in Kargil district

People were demanding the restoration of Internet after the situation returned to normal. Leaders have appealed to people to use Internet responsibly to avoid any kind of illegal activity.

Ladakh became a union territory after being separated from the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The ban has been lifted after 145 days in the area.

Significantly, with the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, It became a Union Territory along with Ladakh. The area was granted special rights under Article 370 which was withdrawn.