Mobile internet services restored across Assam

The mobile and internet services have been restored across Assam. The services were suspended on December 11 following protests over Citizenship Amendment Act.

Briefing media persons, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal has assured people that no one can steal rights of the sons of the soil of Assam. He added that there is no threat to people’s language or their identity.

Chief Minister has vowed to not let the Assamese culture and identity down at any cost. He also urged everyone to come forward to join hands and keep the government in faith to work towards development.

He said that unsocial elements are mongering rumours and spreading misinformation regarding the CAA that this act would bring a huge number of illegal migrants to the state.

The Chief Minister added that the process to reach out the protesting leadership for discussion has already begun.

