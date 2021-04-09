Mobile HelpLine launched to stop child marriages in Udaipur

Udaipur : The District Legal Service Authority has launched a campaign to prevent child marriages in Udaipur district ahead of Akha Teej, a special day considered auspicious for marriages without muhurats. The DLSA secretary Kuldeep Sutrakar said that a mobile helpline number 8306002022 has been launched where anyone can inform the authorities of child marriage happening at village, block level and the team would intervene to stop the illegal weddings.

The helpline number was launched on April 3 and recently a caller informed that three child marriages are proposed in Ghati darwaja of Salumber block on April 30. The SHO and SDM Salumber were informed who went to the said address and warned the parents not to marry off their minor kids. It was known that three children in the household were to get married in the month.

Sutrakar said the campaign would continue till April 30, as per the provisions not only the parents, but the baraatis and guests who participate in any minor’s marriage could be arrested. Also the photographer, caterer, wedding card printer, decorator, band group, pandit who assist in such wedding could be punished.



