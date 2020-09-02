Mo-B, the Monster, Takes on the New Galaxy M51 in Samsung India’s ‘Meanest Monster Ever’ Campaign

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the debut of Mo-B, a mascot that represents all things ‘monster’ synonymous with Galaxy M series smartphones. The Galaxy M brand stands for monster features such as long-lasting battery, Infinity-O display and 64MP quad camera, which have become quite a rage with Gen Z and young millennial consumers in India. Mo-B will mount a serious challenge to the monster proposition of Galaxy M smartphones.

Mo-B is an adorable, fluffy ball of mischief with big curious eyes and sharp teeth. He believes he’s a star and deserves to be worshipped. Beneath Mo-B’s mischievous smile is an aspiration to emerge as the meanest monster out there. Mo-B knows the only way to claim the ‘Meanest Monster Ever’ moniker is by taking on Galaxy M51. The voiceover for Mo-B is being done by famous VO artist Ashwin Mushran.

“Over the last year and half, Galaxy M smartphones have become synonymous with monster features such as long-lasting battery, industry-best sAMOLED Infinity-O display and best-in-class 64MP quad camera. The upcoming Galaxy M51 is the most powerful Galaxy M smartphone yet. It comes with industry-first features such as the 7000 mAh battery that make the M51 the #MeanestMonster ever. And to bring alive this proposition, we have a very interesting character Mo-B that is going to challenge the M51 for the meanest monster title. The battle between Mo-B and M51 is going to be exciting and may the best and meanest monster win,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.

According to Aneesh Jaisinghani, Sr. ECD, Cheil India, the creative agency behind this campaign, “Samsung’s Galaxy M51 with its industry redefining features is the boldest, fastest, biggest and brightest M phone ever. So we decided to call it the ‘MEANEST MONSTER EVER’. To do justice to this fantastic product, we had to do something that would change the way communication is done in the mobile phone category. Thus we came up with the idea of creating a character, a monster called Mo-B, a celebrity persona who challenges the M51 to a series of face-offs for the ‘Meanest Monster Ever’ title. The campaign also uses celebrities in a unique way where they join team Mo-B as he goes to battle against the Galaxy M51. Stay tuned to find out who takes the coveted title.”

Over the next few days, Mo-B will interact with a string of influencers and celebrities to make his case as the meanest monster ever, across leading digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, among others. As a part of the campaign, Mo-B will challenge Galaxy M51, Samsung’s coming smartphone, across these digital platforms and channels.

Mo-B will be live on multiple video streaming platforms and OTT channels. Mo-B will also feature prominently on Amazon, with which Samsung has partnered to launch Galaxy M51.

Consumers can participate in quizzes on Mo-B to win exciting prizes. Samsung is also working to offer cool Mo-B merchandise such as mobile cases, T Shirts and Mo-B figurines. Mo-B will also be featured as an AR game and will be available on Instagram for users to play.