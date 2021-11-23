M&M trades in green on the BSE

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently trading at Rs. 902.90, up by 2.05 points or 0.23% from its previous closing of Rs. 900.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 899.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 906.00 and Rs. 894.60 respectively. So far 15803 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 978.90 on 17-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 660.00 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 978.90 and Rs. 893.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 111993.00 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 19.46%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 66.07% and 14.47% respectively.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has partnered with Practo, India’s leading integrated healthcare company, to empower its employees and their family members with signature corporate health and wellness plans. The health plans will provide convenient, affordable, and 24 by 7 access to high-quality care.

From online consultations with verified doctors across 23 plus specialties, (including General Physician, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Gynaecology, Pediatrics) preventive health check-ups and conducting general healthcare sessions to meeting pharmaceutical needs (across 250+ cities), these health plans are specially crafted keeping in mind the demands of working professionals. This partnership underpins the government’s vision to take the country and its people towards a digital future that fosters greater connectivity and a more efficient healthcare system.

M&M is the flagship company of the Mahindra Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. Amongst the various business interests of its parent group, the company is mainly involved in the automobile manufacturing. It is one of the leading auto companies of India.