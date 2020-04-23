Mixed reaction in IT industry over govt’s order to resume work with essential minimum staff only

However, all relaxations will be applicable only to areas outside the containment zones and will be strictly monitored.

Karnataka government besides allowing a few other sectors, including information technology (IT) companies, to operate with skeletal staff was welcomed by the industry body like NASSCOM.

The IT companies are treading with care to resume work.

The industry believes that restarting work in IT companies wll be done after taking precautions and following the standard procedures.

Since many IT companies have servers operating requires Air conditioning. A detailed planned wl be worked out to see how employees wl be exposed to minimum risks as AC is not advisable in present conditions.

IT employees too who are working from Home are ready to join work full time from office after the govt gave the industry relaxation, but the rising cases in the city has put them on guard and they are continuing to work from Home.

The new 9 cases detected in Bommanahalli in Bangalore which is near to Electronic city where hundreds of IT companies are located is a cause of concern as Bomannahalli is declared as containment zone.

There are over 12000 full time IT companies in Bangalore and out of 4 million IT employees across the country 1.5 million are employed in Bangalore.

