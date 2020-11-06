Mission Sagar – II:  Indian Naval Ship Airavat carrying food aid for people of Eritrea reaches Port Massawa

The Mission Sagar-II is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India’s position as a dependable partner in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) with Indian Navy as the principle maritime agency and first responder in the maritime domain.

The mission also highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with her maritime neighbours and further strengthens the existing bond.

The Indian Navy is progressing this mission in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.

INS Airavat is indigenously built and was commissioned on 19 May 2009. The ship’s primary role is amphibious operations and is also well suited for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.