Missing boy’s body found hanging from tree in Rajsamand village

Udaipur : Tension brew up in Bikawas gram panchayat area of Amet block in Rajsamand on Friday when people spotted a 15-year old boy’s body hanging from a tree in the forest area. Villagers protested over the incident and suspected it to be a murder since a young boy of this age would never commit suicide, they claimed.

Shantilal son of Mangilal Bhil, resident of Bhilwadi basti in Hakyawas village had been missing since January 16. His father had lodged a missing complaint on January 18 at Amet police station that the boy was playing and around 8 am he went to his paternal aunt Gheesa Kanwar’s home. He left her house with ten rupees and didnt return. There was no news of him until on Friday when a villager Roda Bhil while passing through a farm saw the boy’s body hanging from a tree. Amet SHO Mukesh Kumar and team went to the spot and pulled down the body which was sent to Amet hospital for autopsy.

“A forensic team from Udaipur has collected samples , a detailed investigation is underway. Once the autopsy report comes, then only it would be known whether the boy was killed or it is a suicide” Narpat Singh, DySP said. The deceased’s father claimed it to be a murder. ” Someone kidnapped my son, took him inside the forest to kill him and later hanged him by a tree” Mangilal said. The man has four sons and a daughter, all of them are minors. Shantilal was his second son. The family is very poor and Mangilal undertakes menial labour work to earn livelihood, police said.