Misery in America as coronavirus death toll approaches 1,00,000

Currently, the death toll for coronavirus cases across the United States is more than 98,000 people.

On one hand, where on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses and doctors are caring for the living, on the other hand there is another front line of those caring for the dead.

Funeral homes in New York are chaotic and overwhelmed and it can be weeks before bodies are embalmed or buried. Most COVID-19 victims die alone, and when they die, their families are told to quarantine and they try to find ways for them to say goodbye.

