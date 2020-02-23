Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi thanks PM for mentioning Hunar Haat in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

He said, PM Modi’s kind words will go a long way in encouraging the artisans and craftsmen of the country.

Naqvi said that footfall to the Hunar Haat increased after the Prime Minister visited the fair. He said, the Ministry is focusing on holding such Haats in many parts of the country so that arts and crafts of various regions reach every corner of the country.

The Hunar Haat event organized by the Minority Affairs Ministry at India Gate lawns in Delhi, has evidently managed to become one of the biggest events in the country to celebrate the legacy of traditional arts and crafts.

The 10-day event is ending this evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hunar Haat and met several artisans and tasted some of the regional cuisines. He also mentioned about Hunar Haat in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme today.

PM Modi had tea at Rehan Khan’s stall who said that he is delighted to have this opportunity.



