Minority Affairs Minister appeals to people to strictly follow lockdown guidelines

He urged the people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals staying inside their homes.

Naqvi said, almost all the religious leaders, religious and social organisations have appealed to the Muslims to honestly follow the guidelines of lockdown and social distancing on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

All the state waqf boards, through the Central Waqf Council, have been directed to assist the local administration in implementation of lockdown completely on Shab-e-Barat and appeal to the people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals staying inside their homes.

Naqvi said, entire country is seriously and honestly following the guidelines of lockdown and social distancing on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, Any type of carelessness can be harmful for us, our family, the society and the entire country.