Minor stripped, thrashed allegedly for damaging ply in hostel room

Udaipur : A 17-year-old boy reading at a private sanskrit school in Gingla of Salumber block in Udaipur district was stripped, hit on his private parts and thrashed badly by the hostel manager and a teacher. The torture was inflicted reportedly because the partition ply in one of the room had been damaged and the hostel authorities believed him responsible for the act. The incident took place on March 17 , however, the

the manager threatened him not to tell about the incident to anyone and hence the boy’s family came to know of the incident only when their son came home for the Holi break. Later the boy’s father took his son to the Gingla police station and filed an FIR against the perpetrators.

“The case has been registered under sections 341,323 of the IPC and 75 of the JJ Act,2015. The medical examination has been held and investigation is underway. The medical report confirms that the boy was beaten. We are waiting for the school to reopen so that statements of other hostel inmates will be recorded,arrest would follow soon if the charges are proved” Sudha Palawat, CO Salumber told Udaipur Kiran.

The victim’s father, an autorickshaw driver, said that his son had been studying at Ved Mata Gayatri Vidhyalaya at Idana, Gingla for 6 years and lives in the hostel of the school campus. He shares the room with 10 boys and someone of them broke the room partition ply. The hostel manager Ambalal and a teacher Naresh held the victim responsible. They stripped him in front of all the inmates,hit on his private parts and legs.

They said this would teach him a lesson not to damage property. The boy came home for Holi holidays and narrated the incident. ” My son is so terrified now that he refuses to go back to school fearing more torture.The perpertrators should be punished for serving such inhuman treatment to a grown up which is traumatic for an adoloscent” the father told Udaipur Kiran.