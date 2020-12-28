Ministry of Tourism’s Dekho Apna Desh Webinar on “Secrets and Delights of Indian Cuisine”

The Ministry of Tourism’s Dekho Apna Desh Webinar series titled “Secrets and Delights of Indian Cuisine” held on 26th December 2020 focused on Indian Cuisine and its importance. Food in India is a vibrant assortment of uncountable dishes, cooking styles and it is distinctly characterised by the subtle and sophisticated use of spices, grains, vegetables and fruits that are locally available. Indian food is a balance food as it satiates the taste buds with all sorts of flavours in it such as salty, sweet, bitter or spicy with combination of one or more food grains, vegetables spices etc.

The webinar was presented by Dr. Aruna Sharma, retired IASofficer of MP Cadre batch 1982.She mainly emphasized on importance of the locally grown food grains, vegetables, role & importance of spices and itsrole in building immunity.

In India the landscape, culture, food changes every few hundred kilometres and how true is that! There are endless varieties of cooking styles & cuisines from North to South and East to West across our incredible country. Indian food is based on holistic approach to nutrition with locally available food grains, vegetables, spices etc. The food culture in India is very vibrant and available in different forms and style from home cooked food, street food to a fine dine experience.

Dekho Apna Desh series highlight the beautifully diverse culture of the country and espouse the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Summing up the webinar, Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General spoke about the different types of cuisines, food trails available across the country. She also mentioned about the Incredible India Tourist Facilitator (IITF) Certification, a digital initiative by the Ministry of Tourism for the citizens of India to become the part of Tourism Industry.

The Dekho Apna Desh Webinar Series is presented in technical partnership with National e Governance Department, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The Sessions of Webinar are now available on the https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbzIbBmMvtvH7d6Zo_ZEHDA/featured and also on all social media accounts of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

The next webinar in the series, will be on Winter in Kolkata- 10 hidden places for the soul traveller and is scheduled for 2nd January 2021 at 11.00 am.

Please share this news







