Ministry of Tourism organises a webinar on “Birding in India” under Dekho Apna Desh Webinar Series

The Ministry of Tourism’s Dekho Apna Desh Webinar series titled “ Birding in India” held on 12thDecember 2020 focused on Birds and Birding opportunities in India. India’s biodiversity is one of the richest in the world. From the Himalayas, Desert, Coast, Rainforest and the tropical islands; India represents almost all ecoregion found on the planet and it is home with over 1300 exotic bird species and to name few Indian Roller, Hornbills, Sarus Crane , Great Indian Bustard, Woodpeckers, Kingfishers and many more! Dekho Apna Desh Webinar Series is an effort to showcase India’s rich diversity under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and it is continuously spreading spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat through virtual platform.

​The Webinar was presented by Mr. Saurabh Sawant, a naturalist, wildlife photographer and a filmmaker with keen interest in studying, documenting lesser fauna. His research work mainly involves birds, amphibians & odonates.

​Birds play very important role in Indian culture. In mythology, different birds are associated as Vahanas of Gods & Goddesses. Birds are also very close to human beings since ages and it has always been very inspirational to man’s life since stone age to the modern era and from the Stone Age Rock Paintings, Cave Paintings, Mughal Paintings to modern era paintings birds were and are integral part.

​Birds are found everywhere from Arctic to Antarctica in different sorts of climatic conditions, varied bio diversities & habitats. Birding not just sharpens our sense but it also brings us close to the nature. Nature education is very important. A travel enthusiast always likes to explore & understand the local culture, to be with local communities and study their surroundings, eating / drinking habits , tracking of animals, birds from the sounds they make, marks on the pathways or scratches on the barks of the trees. It’s a fantastic world of experiences. Birding is an activity which helps us to bring more close to the nature and local communities.

There are approx. 11,000 bird species around the world and more than 1300 species are found in India. Birding Tourism is a billion dollar industry across the globe. Millions of international trips are taken every year for the main purpose of Birding and India has a huge potential due to its diverse biogeography of different terrains from Trans Himalaya to Desert, Western Ghats, Deccan Peninsula, Gangetic Plains, North-East region and Islands. India is home to approx. 91,000 species of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and butterflies. Lot of efforts are being taken at different levels by the Government and Non-Government organisations to protect the species, environment and creating awareness.

Well said “ Birding is your lifetime ticket to the theatre of nature!” The formal scientific study of bird is called ‘ Ornithology’ Bird watching involves identifying birds and understanding their behaviour for recreation. The fascinating hobby is becoming increasingly popular and enjoyed by all age groups.

Summing up the webinar Rupinder Brar , Additional Director General spoke about India’s bio-diversity and how tourism connects us with local communities. It brings out the importance of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat connecting with different local communities, understanding the culture, cuisine etc. and the experience that a traveler gets is amazing.

The Dekho Apna Desh Webinar Series is presented in technical partnership with National e Governance Department, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The Sessions of Webinar are now available on the https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbzIbBmMvtvH7d6Zo_ZEHDA/featured and also on all social media Handles of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

The next webinar is on Adventure opportunities in India and is scheduled on December 19, 2020 at 11.00 am.

Please share this news







