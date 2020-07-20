Ministry of Tourism conducts its 42nd webinar

Presented by Ashima Gupta, Commissioner of Income Tax, Indore and Sarita Alurkar, Singapore based marketing professional, the webinar showcased the richness of the destinations covered under the mystical triangle and acquainted the viewers with the serene, captivating getaways in State of Madhya Pradesh namely Maheshwar, Mandu & Omkareshwar.Dekho Apna Desh Webinar Series is an effort to showcase India’s rich diversity under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and it is continuously spreading spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat through virtual platform.

The first stop of the mystical triangle was Maheshwar or Mahishmati is one of serene and captivating destinations of Madhya Pradesh with historical significance which is 90 kms away from Indore city. The city got its name after Lord Shiva/ Maheshwara, it also finds a mention in the epics Ramayana and Mahabharatha.

The presenters described in detail the life & times of Queen Rajmata Ahilya Devi Holkar. The Town lies on the north bank of the Narmada River.

It was the capital of the Malwa during the Maratha Holkar reign till 6 January 1818, when the capital was shifted to Indore by Malhar Rao Holkar III.

In the late eighteenth century, Maheshwar served as the capital of the great Maratha queen Rajmata Ahilya Devi Holkar. She embellished the city with many buildings and public works, and it is home to her palace, as well as numerous temples, a fort, and riverfront ghats.

The queen is also known for her simplicity, this is evident to present day through Rajwada or the Royal Residence where the queen used to meet her people, a two-storied building. Tourists can see and experience the then royal setup as the things related to queen.

Ahilyeshwar temple, where Ahilya devi used to offer prayers, Vitthal temple near Ahileshwar temple are must stop places for aarti and to admire architecture. There are around 91 temples that are built by the Rajmata.

Ghats in Maheshwar are the best places to see the beauty of sunrise and sunset and the fort complex can also be seen at its best from Ahilya ghat.

One can also go on a boat ride, evenings after sunset boat men light small diyas as an offering to Narmada River. Baneshwar temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the must-see temples of Maheshwar especially during sunsets. Narmada aarti is performed after sunset at Narmada ghat.

Textiles are another important aspect that is developed by Ahilya Devi, she invited master weavers from Surat and South India to weave sarees that are unique from the existing ones. The designs used on these are inspirations from fort architecture and Narmada river. These were gifted to royal guests.

Rajmata Ahilya Devi Holkar was a generous patron of the arts. She loved sarees and in 1760 sent for the famed weavers of Surat to enrich her kingdom with fine cloth – something worthy of the royal family. Under the princely state the weavers arts flourished and specialized into the present day Maheshwari cloth. Once an all cotton weave – in the 1950’s silk started being used in the wrap and slowly became the norm.Rehwa Society was founded in 1979, is a non profit organisation working for the welfare of weavers of maheshwar.

Omkareshwar has 33 deities and 108 impressive shivling in divine form and this is the only Jyotirlingawhich is situated on the north bank of Narmada. Omkareshwar is a spiritual town in Madhya Pradesh, 78kms away from Indore.

A visit to Omkareshwar temple is incomplete without visiting Mamleshwar temple. It is also believed that Lord Shiva comes here to rest everyday considering this a special aarti called Shayan aarti is performed everyday at 8:30pm in the evening and arrange game of dice for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi. Siddhanth temple is the most beautiful temple one should definitely save their time to explore this divine temple.

Mandu located in Dhar district of State of Madhya Pradesh is also known by the name of Mandavgarh, Shadiabad (City of Joy). It is about 98km. away from Indore and at an elevation of 633 meters. Nearest Railway station for Mandu is Ratlam (124km.) TheFort in Mandu is spread over an area of 47 sq km and the fort wall is 64 kms.

Mandu is mainly known for the love story of Sultan Baz Bahadur and Rani Roopmati. Once out hunting,Baz Bahadur chanced upon a shepherdess frolicking and singing with her friends. Smitten by both her enchanting beauty and her melodious voice, he begged Roopmati to accompany him to his capital. Roopmatiagreed to go to Mandu on the condition that she would live in a palace within sight of her beloved and venerated river, Narmada.

Thus was built the RewaKund at Mandu. On knowing about Roopmati’s beauty and sweet voice, Mughals decided to invade Manduand capture both Baz Bahadur and Roopmati. Manduwas easily defeated and when Mughal forces marched towards fort, Roopmati poisoned herself to avoid capture.

Baz Bahadur’s Palace built in 16th-century is famous for its large courtyards encompassed by large halls and high terraces. It is situated below Roopmati’s Pavilion and can be seen from the pavilion.

Rewa Kund

A reservoir constructed by Baz Bahadur for the purpose of supplying water to Rani Roopmati’sPavilion. The reservoir is situated below the pavilion and hence is considered an architectural marvel.

Jahaz Mahal/Ship Palace

Situated between two artificial lakes, this two-storied architectural marvel is so named as it appears as a ship floating in water. Built by Sultan Ghiyas-ud-din-Khalji, it served as a harem for the sultan.

One cannot afford to miss the local food like poha, kachori, bafla etc while travelling in this circuit.

Summing up the webinar Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General stressed the importance of travelling and experience the priceless joy.