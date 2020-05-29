Ministry of Tourism conducts its 25th webinar titled ‘Northeast India for the immersive traveller’ under Dekho Apna Desh Series

DekhoApnaDeshseries is also meant to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat SreshthaBharat through virtual tours of different parts of the country and it is promoting the same even during the tough circumstances arising due to Covid19.

The 25th session of the Dekho Apna Desh webinar series on 28th May 2020 was presented by Julie Kagti, proprietor, Curtain Call Adventures; David Angami, Traveller in chief, India Trail; Devraj Barooah, co-founder , Monyul Gathering and Pintso Gyatso, Co-founder, Ourguest.in.

The presenters spoke about the unexplored destinations, tribes, festivals, crafts, culture of the local people to convey the message that north east’s speciality is not only hills but there is lot more to explore and experience.

Some of the wonders and experiences that North East India offers to travellerswhich were show cased in this session of webinar included Dzukou valley situated between Manipur and Nagaland which is the crater base of an extinct volcano and most famous Dzukoulily is found only in this region . The Hornbill festival annually celebrated from 1st of December to 10th of December in Kohima has become a big attraction for both domestic and foreign tourists leading to the development of tourist amenities in Nagaland.

The option that the largest north eastern state, Arunachal Pradesh offers to tourist was well covered by the presenters. The state with its 70% forest cover and home to 26 major tribes, gives an opportunity to the traveller to experience new culture, tradition and dialects after every few kilometres. The beauty of Tawang, Sangti valley which allows the visitors to experience fairy-tale views and Losar festival which is celebrated in February were highlighted.

The webinar showcased Assam’s women centric textile sector and willingness of locals to openly share and show casing their art and other special interest tour options the state offers.

Sikkim’s success in adopting sustainable tourism practices and care for environmental ecology by following the pillars of Eco tourism were highlighted too :

• Environmental Preservation

• Sustainable Business models

• Sensitivity to & appreciation of indigenous cultures

• Social equity.

The Dekho Apna Desh Webinar series launched on 14th April 2020, till date has conducted 25 sessions showcasing the varied tourism products and experiences that India offers across the country.

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) created by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has been playing a pivotal role in supporting the Ministry in conducting of the DekhoApna Desh Webinars by providing technical assistance directly with a professional team thereby ensuring effective citizen engagement and communication with all stakeholders using the digital experience platform.

