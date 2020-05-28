Minister of State for Labour and Employment launches Twitter handle @LabourDG

On the occasion Shri Heeralal Samariya, Secretary, Labour and Employmnet and DPS Negi, SLEA & Director General Labour Bureau were also present.

The Minister tweeted that this handle will be a regular & updated source of snapshot on Indian Labour Market Indicators.

Labour Bureau, an attached Office of Ministry of Labour and Employment has been collecting and disseminating information on various facets of labour like wages, earnings, productivity, absenteeism, labour turn-over, industrial relations, working and living conditions and evaluation of working of various labour enactments etc.

The information disseminated by the Labour Bureau plays an important role for advising Government for formulation and implementation of employment policies and procedures in the country.

Labour Bureau has a mandate of compilation & maintenance of Index Numbers, conducting surveys for collection of statistics in the field of Labour and collection, compilation and dissemination of Administrative Labour Statistics.

Labour Bureau is engaged in Labour Force Surveys & Enterprise Surveys which primarily provide estimates of indicators related to Labour Force.

Labour Bureau was established in 1946. The two main wings of the Labour Bureau are at Chandigarh and at Shimla. It has five Regional Offices, one each at Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Guwahati and Chennai with a Sub-Regional Office in Mumbai.

Headed by Director General, an Additional Secretary level Officer from the Indian Economic Service (IES), with a team of professionals from the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service.