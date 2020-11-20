Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, Food and Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Shri Piyush Goyal reviews the functioning of all directorates of Railway Board

Minister of Railways , Commerce & Industry, Food and Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal today reviewed the functioning of all the directorates of Railway Board. Meeting was attended by Chairman & CEO Railway Board and all officers of rank ED level and above..

The Minister emphasised on the need to focus on the needs of ordinary travellers and businesses whether it’s the development of more amenities in the sleeper or 3A classes or making freight more customised and simple for all businesses .

During the last 8 months, Indian Railways has taken up the challenge to lead the national fight back against Corona and it’s social economic consequences in an outstanding manner whether it was resurgence in freight volumes , completion of vital maintenance projects during the lock down or supporting the national health care efforts. The Minister stressed on continuation of good work being done and not letting the guard down .

The Minister said that better monitoring, time bound completion of projects and increasing operational efficiencies would ensure achievement of all the development initiatives being taken especially the capacity building in the Railway infrastructure sector.

Minister sought suggestions and inputs from officers to further improve the performance of in major areas of development in Railways like business operations and infrastructure .

Piyush Goyal said that Proper planning and due diligence before the start of project was vital for not only ensuring that there was no cost escalation in the projects but also for their comprehensive completion as well.