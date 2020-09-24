Minister of Environment addresses Ministerial Roundtable Dialogue on Biodiversity Beyond 2020 virtually

Addressing on the occasion, Prakash Javadekar stated that COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the fact that un-regulated exploitation of natural resources coupled with un-sustainable food habits and consumption patterns lead to destruction of systems that support human life.

He stated that India aims to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land, and achieve land-degradation neutrality by 2030.

Javadekar also informed the roundtable that in the course of last decade, India has enhanced the combined forest and tree cover to nearly 25 percent of the total geographical area of the country.

He also said that we have the highest number of tigers and have doubled its number ahead of the deadline of 2022.