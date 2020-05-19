Wednesday , May 20 2020
Home / HEADLINES / Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda interacts with stakeholders of fertilizer sector
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today
Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda interacts with stakeholders of fertilizer sector

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda interacts with stakeholders of fertilizer sector

In the meeting important feedback was given to the minister regarding reform measures that could be taken forward in fertilizers sector.

Gowda said that reforms are continuous process and needed to bring more efficiency in delivering affordable fertilizer to farmers in the country. He said that participants should come up with their suggestions freely so that these could be incorporated while taking final policy decisions by the Government.

This meeting was attended by secretary fertilizers, additional secretary fertilizers ,officers of state Government of Kerala and Orissa and representatives of fertilizer’s companies.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved