Minister infected by Corona, more areas brought under red zone in Bangladesh

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) informed in a virtual media briefing that 42 people died and 2,743 fresh Corona positive cases were detected in Bangladesh over the last 24 hours since Saturday. With this, the death toll due to Corona has gone up to 888 and number of total infections stands at 65,796.

In order to contain the further spread of Corona after the lifting of the lockdown on 31 May, the local administration in Narayanganj district near Dhaka decided to bring three highly infected areas under the ‘Red Zone’. The Deputy Commissioner of Narayanganj on Sunday issued an order that Amlapara, Jamtala and Rupayan in Narayanganj will come under lock down and no one can go out or come into these areas for the next two weeks.

Earlier, on Saturday certain areas near the Rohingya refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar were also declared as ‘Red Zone’ with strict lock-down imposed in those areas.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) affairs Bir Bahadur Ushwe Singh who was found Corona positive has been airlifted to the military hospital in Dhaka from Bandarban on Sunday.

The first case of Corona positive person was reported in Bangladesh on March 8 while the first death due to Corona took place on March 18 in Bangladesh.