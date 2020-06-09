Military, diplomatic level talks between India and China very positive says Defence Minister

He said it is India’s resolve to end this dispute at the earliest. Addressing the party’s virtual Maharashtra Jan-Samvad Rally, the minister said the Narendra Modi-led government will ensure that India’s pride is not affected as far as the situation along the Indo-China border is concerned.

He said that talks that took place at military level on June 6 were very positive and both the countries have agreed to continue with the dialogues to resolve the ongoing tussle.

He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some opposition leaders had sought the government’s clarification on what is happening at the India-China border. Singh said that he wanted to assure people that leadership of the country is in strong hands and India will not compromise on its pride and self-respect. Singh also appealed to political parties to set aside differences when the issue concerns the nation’s interests.