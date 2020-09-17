Migrants stream into new camp on Lesbos island

More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, were left without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water by the fire that tore through Moria’s containers and tents.

But Greek authorities have struggled to convince migrants to move into the new camp, who had hoped that they would be allowed to leave the island.

The migrants pushed baby strollers and trash bins piled with their belongings that survived the fire as they arrived to enter the new camp.

Those entering were tested for Covid-19. Of the roughly 1,200 that had settled in the previous days, 35 have been found positive.

Four migrants appeared before a prosecutor on Wednesday over the Moria blaze, from among six arrested the previous day.