MHA writes to all States/ UTs to ensure compliance of SC directions on welfare of migrant labourers housed at Relief Shelters/Camps

The Court directed that adequate medical facilities besides proper arrangements for food, clean drinking water and sanitation be ensured for migrant workers at relief camps/shelters across the country. Further, trained counsellors and/ or community group leaders belonging to all faiths should visit the relief camps/ shelter homes and deal with any consternation that the migrants might be going through.

The Court also observed that the anxiety and fear of the migrants should be understood by the police and other authorities, and that they should deal with the migrants in a humane manner. Further, the State Governments/ UTs should endeavour to engage volunteers along with the police to supervise the welfare activities of the migrants.

The MHA Communication also reiterates the directions given in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare letter to all States/UTs, on above lines. The Health Ministry has issued detailed guidelines for States/UTs to deal with psychosocial issues among migrants, which has been placed at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/RevisedPsychosocialissuesofmigrantsCOVID19.pdf