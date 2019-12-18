MHA sources: No report of violence from any university of country

Academic activities are only affected at Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.It has been further added that two more persons have been arrested in connection with violence in North east part of Delhi.

With this, the total number of 8 persons have been arrested till now. Meanwhile, situation is peaceful across the national capital.

Earlier, two FIRs were filed in connection with Seelampur violence and one in connection with violence in Brijpuri.Meanwhile, yesterday’s protest was monitored using drones.

Police said that miscreants identified, will be arrested soon.