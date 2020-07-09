MHA permits NIA to probe Thiruvananthapuram Airport Gold smuggling case

The ministry said, the decision has been taken as the organised smuggling operation may have serious implications for national security.

It came a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an effective investigation into the seizure of gold worth crores of rupees from a diplomatic baggage at the airport in the state capital.

The gold, weighing over 30 kg, was seized from the diplomatic baggage that had landed by air cargo at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport recently from the Gulf.