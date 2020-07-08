MHA orders probe into Rajiv Gandhi Trust & Indira Gandhi Trust

A Special Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will head the committee.

“MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee,” Home Ministry said.

These investigations are into alleged violation of legal provisions including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Income Tax Act and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.