MHA issues new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones

In these guidelines, which will come into effect from tomorrow, the process of re-opening of activities has been extended further.

Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with upto 50 per cent of their seating capacity from 15th October, in areas outside the Containment Zones.

Home Ministry said, Information and Broadcasting Ministry will issue the standard operating procedure, SOP. Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open, for which the SOP will be issued by Sports Ministry.



The Ministry said, for re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State and Union territories Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October, in a graded manner.

The decision will be taken in consultation with the respective school and institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following conditions.

Students may attend schools and institutions only with the written consent of parents. Online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges and Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs, based on the assessment of the situation.

Home Ministry said, Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones only.

The Ministry said, now State and UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of one hundred persons, outside Containment Zones, after 15th October. In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

The Ministry said, Lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 31st October. Strict containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed.

State and UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State, District, sub-division, City and village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval and e-permit will be required for such movements.

Vulnerable persons, above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.