MHA asks states to ensure refunds after changes in quarantine rules

The Union Home Ministry has written to all states that citizens who have been quarantined in hotels after their return from abroad and who were made to pay an advance for 14 days must be refunded half of the amount as per the revised guidelines.

The Home Ministry has intervened following complaints that some hotels, used as temporary quarantine centres for people travelling from outside the country, were refusing to return seven day advance money after the government cut down institutional quarantine period from 14 days to seven.

As per the latest guidelines, protocol for institutional quarantine has been revised to seven days followed by seven days home quarantine after medical assessment. Since they can now leave for home quarantine after 7 days, the amount paid by them for the remaining 7 days needs to be refunded to them, which some hotels are refusing to refund.

The Home Ministry has asked states to ensure that hotels refund seven days quarantine stay charges paid by people returning from abroad who did not end up staying for those days.