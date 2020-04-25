MHA allows more shops to open with conditions amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Easing lockdown restrictions further for non-containment zones, the Union Home Ministry has now stated that shops in residential complexes are now allowed to re-open.

The ministry’s order comes just days after it gave the go-ahead for shops selling electric fans and books for students to reopen, marking a significant easing of restrictions to restore economic activity in the country.

In an order passed late Friday night, the MHA stated that “all shops under Shops and Establishment Act of States and union territories, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, outside limits of Municipal Corporations,” have now been exempted from the Centre’s revised consolidated lockdown restrictions.

The premise for reopening these stores now rests strictly on store owners operating on a “50% strength of workers with wearing of masks and social distancing being mandatory”.

The order further highlights that neighbourhood and standalone shops within the confines of the municipal corporation have also been exempted.