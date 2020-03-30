Mexico: Restaurants lean on delivery apps to avoid corona spread

Luckily for restaurants in Mexico, people still need to eat, and mobile application connecting businesses, delivery personnel and clients might just help them weather the economic storm.

The chefs at Los Parados taqueria in Mexico City were still busily flipping tortillas and carving tacos al pastor on Thursday but many orders were being packed and handed to delivery drivers to take to clients observing the social distancing measures now common around the world to fight the highly infectious coronavirus.

“Uber has been helping us out a lot in the two weeks since we’ve had with the emergency,” says Los Parados manager Guadalupe Gonzalez.

According to Uber Eats, some 60% of its affiliates are small and medium businesses like Los Parados.

Uber Eats has also responded to the growing demand of people practicing social distancing by adding a tool to allow users to request that orders be left at entrances to homes or buildings without any face-to-face interaction.