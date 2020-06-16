Mexico City reopens but residents say it’s too early

On Monday morning, hundreds of commuters wearing protective masks travelled by metro after the city government lifted restrictions on car traffic and public transport. Commuters underwent temperature screenings upon entering metro stations.

On Tuesday manufacturing industry workers with restart activities in Mexico City. Despite the easing of quarantine, coronavirus cases in Mexico continue to rise.

On Sunday (June 14) Mexico’s health ministry reported 4,147 new confirmed coronavirus infections along with 269 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 146,837 cases and 17,141 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the official count.