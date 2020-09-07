Metro services resume from today

The Delhi Metro has resumed services with curtailed operations on the Yellow Line.

Both the DMRC and the commuters moved with caution amid the new normal in the rapid transport system.

The services resumed at 7 am with strict safety and social distancing measures in place.

The first trains left from Samaypur Badli station to HUDA City Centre station and simultaneously from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli.

Some riders wearing protective masks were seen entering the premises of key stations.

Director Operations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), AK Garg has expressed happiness over the resumption of metro services in the national capital and seeing passengers traveling confidently amid the COVID-19 crisis.

For the initial days, metro is running in two shifts of four hours each, from 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.

Many metro stations are equipped with auto-thermal screening cum hand sanitizing machines, automatic sanitizer dispenser.

There are foot pedal switches near the lifts to call them.

In Bengaluru too, metro services resumed from 8AM today.

In phase I, only the 6-coach metro trains are running from East to West line from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm in the evening.

Apart from this, stringent safety measures have been implemented.

Guidelines making masks mandatory and maintaining proper social distancing have been issued.

Metro Services also resumed at 6 am in Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow.

Stations and trains have been properly sanitized. They operated from 6 AM to 10 AM.

The frequency of trains has also been reduced and each train comes after a gap of five and a half minutes.

Every guideline issued by the ministry of health is being followed. It will be mandatory for all passengers to wear masks.

Chennai Metro Rail , which had suspended operations from March 22, resumed services post lockdown today.

Services commenced on the Blue Line (Airport to Washermanpet) with peak hour gap of five minutes and non-peak hour gap of ten minutes.

Special measures have been taken to tackle the threat of Covid-19 with escalators, lifts and restrooms in stations being sanitised in particular.

The train sets were also thoroughly washed and disinfected ahead of resuming operations.

In a major safety measure to tackle the threat of airborne infection, the supply of fresh air on board trains has been increased from 25 to hundred percent and air handling units have been equipped with filters that block size 5 micron particles.

Apart from the disinfection of trains and stations, crowd control staff have been deployed to ensure social distancing.

The train stoppage time at each station has been increased from 20 to 50 seconds to give passengers an adequate window to board and deboard while following social distancing.

Symptomatic passengers or those found to have a high temperature during thermal scanning will not be allowed to board.

Passengers must also adhere to social distancing markers placed in all waiting areas which will be monitored through surveillance cameras.

Further, passengers are being encouraged to use the Aarogya Setu application at the time of entry to stations.

CMRL says the train services will initially operate from 8 am to 8 pm and the timings will gradually be changed based on requirements.

Services on the Green Line (St Thomas Mount to Central Railway Station) will commence from Wednesday.