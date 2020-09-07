Metro services resume after a gap of over five months

Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Durga Shankar Mishra said that passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 by maintaining social distance and wearing face masks.

In the first stage, Delhi Metro will operate in two shifts 7 AM to 11 AM and 4 PM to 8 PM. Normal operations will start from the 12th of this month. Metro Stations and entry-exit gates in containment zones will be closed. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening at entry into the stations. Sanitizers will be made available at entry points of stations for use by passengers.

In Chennai, the Metro Rail Services resumed this morning. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister MC Sampath inaugurated the services at 7 am by travelling by a train on Airport to Washermanpet route.

In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow Metro resumed operations this morning. First Metro train started running at 6 AM. Lucknow Metro has laid special emphasis on contactless travel, sanitization, social distancing, hygiene and cleanliness. Various measures rigorous steps have been undertaken to ensure a smooth, safe, secure and convenient commuting experience to the passengers. Metro trains and station premises will be sanitized at intervals of 3 to 4 hours to ensure maximum safety to passengers. For the convenience of the passengers, Tokens and smart cards both will be functional for commuting. In a first, Lucknow Metro will sanitize tokens using UV rays to provide utmost safety to the commuters.

In Karnataka, Bengaluru Metro resumed its operations this morning.

In Telangana, commercial services of the Hyderabad Metro Rail on one of three corridors from Miyapur to L B Nagar began Monday morning . The Metro authorities informed that one train will be operated every five minutes . The services will be available till 12 noon and will resume again at 4 PM and continue till 9 PM. The services in another corridor will commence on Tuesday and the third corridor will be resumed the day after. The Metro stations at the Containment zones will remain closed.