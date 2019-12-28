Met dept issues red warning for Delhi, Northern states as cold wave continues unabated

A ‘red warning’ means people need to take action to keep themselves safe. Delhi today recorded the season’s lowest temperature at 2.4-degree Celsius. The visibility reduced this morning due to dense fog, which disrupted air and rail traffic.

In Jammu and Kashmir, only one-way traffic on NH-44 connecting Jammu to Srinagar was allowed today. Due to bad weather, over 1000 vehicles have been stranded at various places.

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh today recorded temperatures below the freezing point. Met department said that the cold wave is likely to intensify further.

In Uttar Pradesh, the cold wave condition has hampered the normal life. The temperature has plunged several degrees below the normal. Muzaffarnagar was the coldest place in the state with the temperature hitting 1.7 degrees Celsius.

Most parts of Odisha have come under intense cold wave with the mercury plummeting to 4 degree Celsius in Sonepur, making it the coldest place in the state.

The Met Department has issued cold wave warning in most of the districts of West Bengal for the next 24 hours.