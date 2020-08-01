MERC issues notice to State govt over increase in tariff

A formal complaint was filed by BJP leader Kirit Somayya with the MERC recently after many consumers raised complaints of inflated bills and arbitrary increase in tariff.

A plea was also filed in the Bombay High Court seeking direction from the court to direct MSEDCL and the state government to address this issue on priority basis however the HC asked the petitioner to file it before the MERC first.

In the plea with MERC, it’s urged that for the financial year 2020-2021, any increase in the electricity tariff introduced by the respondents should be immediately scrapped. It’s also urged that all consumers whose average billing consumption for the past six months did not exceed 100 units should get a complete waiver of their electricity bills for the period of the lockdown.