Men’s & Women’s National Hockey Camp scheduled in SAI Bengaluru gets state nod

The decision was taken by SAI after a formal permission was received from the state government to begin training at the Bengaluru campus. The athletes, coaches and support staff, who were on a home break, will join the camp on August 4 and undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine inside the campus.

Considering the rising number of Covid 19 cases in Bengaluru, the permission from the state government has been given subject to all arriving athletes, coaches and support staff adhering to institutional quarantine protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Government of Karnataka.

As a proactive measure, SAI Bengaluru administration has already held online workshops for athletes, coaches and support staff scheduled to join the camp on precautionary measures to be followed while on campus.