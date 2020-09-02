Men’s National Rowing Camp set to commence in Pune from Oct 1st till Jan 31st next year

12 men Rowers will attend a camp starting from 1st October 2020 to 31st January 2021 (4 months) which will be held at Army Rowing Node, Pune.

The names of Rowers approved for the camp are –

Men’s Singles Sculls (M1x)

Sawarn Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Bittu Singh, Jakar Singh, Roopendra Singh, Parminder Singh, Dattu Baban Bhokanal

Lightweight Men’s Doubles Sculls (LM2x)

Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh, Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal Jat, Sunil Attri

This decision to commence the camp has been taken to ensure that athletes who can still qualify for the Olympics, can begin training.

The athletes, coaches and support staff joining Army Rowing Node, Pune will be given SAI’s mandatory Covid test upon arrival at the camp and resume training after a 14-day quarantine.

The covid 19 guidelines of the Government of India, state government and the SAI SOP will be adhered to strictly.